Monday Feb 14 2022
Monday Feb 14, 2022

Prince Harry spotted with Princess Eugenie as he attends his first Super Bowl

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was spotted with his first cousin Princess Eugenie as he attended his first Super Bowl without Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry was snapped at the Los Angeles Crypto stadium on Sunday.

Princess Eugenie and the Duke enjoyed VIP seating at the stadium.

Both the royals can be seen sporting masks.

The NFL itself announced the presence of Prince Harry and Eugenie in the stadium.

It shared the photo of the royals and said, “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI.”

Eugenie, who is very close to Prince Harry, flew to California from her home in Windsor, where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

The couple recently celebrated the first birthday of their son.

