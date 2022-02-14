 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Sinead O' Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’ Conner bade farewell to music as she recently announced to not sing ever again after death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

Taking to Twitter, the Nothing Compares 2 U hit-maker put an end to speculations of her hitting the stage soon.

“Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous,” she wrote.

“There will never be anything to sing about again,” she expressed while adding “DropsMike”

Her son was found dead in January after he went missing from the suicide ward of hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

The 55-year-old singer announced the demise of her son in heart-wrenching message.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she shared. 

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” O’ Connor added.

The musician told fans that her son left suicide notes, written a moth before his death, in which he detailed his funeral plans.

