Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

The famed Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman has reportedly passed away, as of this Saturday.

The producer and director for the comedy series ended up dying peacefully in his sleep at the age of 75.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP) the children of Ms Reitman announced the news as part of an official statement.

The children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman shared their grievances in the update and admitted, "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life."

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

For those unversed with Reitman’s life and legacy, he is reported to have been born in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia back in 1946 and was the son of the largest vinegar in the country.

He fled once communists started imprisoning capitalists, and this occurred when he was only 4-years-old.

In an old 1979interview with AP he recalled the chilling scene and admitted, "I remember flashes of scenes."

Later they told me about how they gave me a couple of sleeping pills so I wouldn't make any noise. I was so knocked out that I slept with my eyes open. My parents were afraid I was dead."

Other than his work in Ghostbusters, Reitman is also well known for his contributions to films like National Lampoon’s Animal House and Meatballs.