Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic

Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Reuters

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 14, 2022

After closing all his stores, veteran fashion designer Tadashi Shoji said he has been able to keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the success of e-commerce and custom sales.

The Los Angeles, California-based brand released its digital runway show online on Saturday during New York Fashion Week.

Keeping costs low, the video was filmed in the company's cafeteria with creative lighting and editing.

"Logistically it's very hard, but it's very fortunate for us because of COVID our e-com is increasing tremendously. That's helping me to survive in this COVID time," Shoji said.

"If we didn't have this strong e-com infrastructure for us I think, I think our business went down," he said.

Shoji said this season was inspired by "boundless expression" and has added different silhouettes to his normal body-con repertoire.

New York Fashion Week will end on Feb. 16 with over 150 designers having presented their collections live or online.

