Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey' MV for INVU single

Taeyeon leaves fans in awe of her beauty and vocal ability with her brand new music video titled INVU.

The song is part of Taeyeon’s highly anticipated comeback album, which was pushed to February 14th because of an issue with ‘completeness’.

The pop dance song features impressively soft vocals and a dreamy synth sound that accompanies the flute melody featured in the chorus.

Its soft features give way to a deeper emotional calling that is be seen vibrating straight from Taeyeon’s vocal cords.

Check it out below:







