 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey' MV for INVU single

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey MV for INVU single
Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey' MV for INVU single

Taeyeon leaves fans in awe of her beauty and vocal ability with her brand new music video titled INVU.

The song is part of Taeyeon’s highly anticipated comeback album, which was pushed to February 14th because of an issue with ‘completeness’.

The pop dance song features impressively soft vocals and a dreamy synth sound that accompanies the flute melody featured in the chorus.

Its soft features give way to a deeper emotional calling that is be seen vibrating straight from Taeyeon’s vocal cords.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Kanye West gets BOOED by Super Bowl crowd as he appears on jumbotron: Watch

Kanye West gets BOOED by Super Bowl crowd as he appears on jumbotron: Watch
Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic
Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic

Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic
Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration

Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration
Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham
BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update

BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update
Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death
Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures
'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways
Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Latest

view all