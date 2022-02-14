 
Kate Middleton’s TV debut on children’s show gets the Queen’s approval

Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story on Sunday evening, reading Jill Tomlinson's children's book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, received the Queen’s royal approval, reported Hello magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge came across as a natural at bedtime story-telling, seemingly from her experience of reading to her own three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While Middleton chose to read a book she remembered from her childhood, the Queen made her approval known on Instagram, where Her Majesty’s official account hit the like button on the Cambridge’s official page about the show.


Royal fans also made their love apparent on the post, with one writing, “Diana was the people’s princess. You are the children’s princess! So proud of the work you and William are doing!”

Another chimed in, saying, “I do think she is a wonderful role model for children everywhere.”

Middleton’s appearance on the BBC show marked her TV debut. 

