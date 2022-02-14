They never liked her: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's silence on Camilla news

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence over news of Camilla taking on the Queen Consort title in the future has indicated their true feelings for her, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert and journalist Tom Bower wrote in The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not extend their wishes or send any congratulatory message to the Duchess of Cornwall which he said revealed that the pair “never really liked her”.

He penned: "It has been said by a number of people that Harry has always disliked Camilla and blamed her for wrecking his parents' marriage.

"Perhaps the Sussexes' deafening silence is Meghan's way of declaring war.

"It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated."

For the unversed, the Queen in a statement, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, expressed her desire to see Camilla be known as Queen Consort.

The statement read: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

"And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."