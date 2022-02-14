 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Monday Feb 14, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to social media with a spine-chilling trailer of his upcoming production film, Love Hostel.

The new Zee5 movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in a gritty crime-thriller which revolves around the plot of honor killing.


Sharing the nearly two-minute and 30 seconds long clip, SRK, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Pathan, wrote, In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent”

Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25. 

