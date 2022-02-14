 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Kate Middleton gets surprise baby news on Valentine’s Day

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Kate Middleton is ecstatic this Valentine's Day after learning that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley, reported Hello magazine.

Rebecca, who worked as Kate's former private secretary from 2012 to 2017, gave birth to a son, Patrick Michael Walter Priestley, who will be known as Paddy.

Paddy was born on the 27th of January, despite the fact that the news was announced on Sunday.

Photo: Hello magazine
This is the family's second child. Back in 2019, they welcomed their first child, whom they named William Michael Alexander, but affectionately refer to as Billy.

Rebecca, who served the royal family for ten years before retiring, was widely regarded as the Duchess' right-hand woman, reported Hello magazine, and she also joined the Cambridges on tours to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Rebecca, who married Adam in the royally exclusive Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2017, was also awarded the Royal Victorian Order in October 2017 for serving the monarchy personally.

