Prince William, Kate Middleton hit 'strange' milestone without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit a major milestone but it is rather a "strange" one as it involves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Fab Four, which consisted of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, had launched a 24/7 text messaging mental health support system in 2019.

It saw a 140 percent rise since the start of the pandemic and continues to be a successful project, but without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the picture.

Commentator Zoe Forsey said that it must be "strange" for the Cambridges to celebrate the service’s milestone without the Sussex’s.

She spoke to Russell Myers on Pod Save The Queen podcast.

“It was such a good idea and to see it doing so well is fantastic," she said.

“But what is also interesting about this is that this was the first major project that the Cambridges did with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It was the first ‘Fab Four’ venture. They didn’t go together but we got all the photos of them seeing different sides of it.

“So, it must be quite a strange one I guess for Kate and William to celebrate this milestone.

“But obviously, it is probably not how they envisioned celebrating it when they set it up back in May 2019.”

Myers said: “Things all seemed so simple back then when we were talking about the Fab Four.

“What they could do for the Royal Family. What they could do for the fantastic charities that they were supporting at the time.

“And of course, there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then.”