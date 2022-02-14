 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has officially been confirmed as covid-19 positive, merely days after Prince Charles’ diagnosis became public.

Royal expert and commentator Rebecca English brought this claim to light.

She revealed the news in a short tweet that reads, "The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.”

The post concluded with an assurance that detailed, "We continue to follow government guidelines. Her Royal Highness has been triple vaccinated."

Check it out below:

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19

In light of Prince Charles’ side-by-side diagnosis, royal fans have started growing anxious regarding possible exposure to both the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

At 95 the current monarch is well into the highly vulnerable group, for whom a positive test result could prove dangerous. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton hit 'strange' milestone without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hit 'strange' milestone without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left scrambling as loss of ties ‘pulls rug from under’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left scrambling as loss of ties ‘pulls rug from under’
Meghan Markle's everlasting words for Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle's everlasting words for Valentine's Day
Kate Middleton shares rare insight into childhood in special TV appearance

Kate Middleton shares rare insight into childhood in special TV appearance
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker go on double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker go on double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber
They never liked her: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's silence on Camilla news

They never liked her: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's silence on Camilla news
Kevin Hart backs Kanye West in feud with Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish

Kevin Hart backs Kanye West in feud with Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish
Shay Mitchell channels Rihanna with her bejeweled pregnancy style

Shay Mitchell channels Rihanna with her bejeweled pregnancy style

Kate Middleton’s TV debut on children’s show gets the Queen’s approval

Kate Middleton’s TV debut on children’s show gets the Queen’s approval
Wendy Williams bashes ‘disgruntled’ advisor branding her with ‘unsound mind’

Wendy Williams bashes ‘disgruntled’ advisor branding her with ‘unsound mind’
Kanye West assures fans Instagram ‘isn’t hacked’ in another bizarre post

Kanye West assures fans Instagram ‘isn’t hacked’ in another bizarre post
Rihanna confirms that fans are ‘still going to get music’ from her

Rihanna confirms that fans are ‘still going to get music’ from her

Latest

view all