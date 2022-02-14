Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has officially been confirmed as covid-19 positive, merely days after Prince Charles’ diagnosis became public.

Royal expert and commentator Rebecca English brought this claim to light.

She revealed the news in a short tweet that reads, "The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.”

The post concluded with an assurance that detailed, "We continue to follow government guidelines. Her Royal Highness has been triple vaccinated."

In light of Prince Charles’ side-by-side diagnosis, royal fans have started growing anxious regarding possible exposure to both the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

At 95 the current monarch is well into the highly vulnerable group, for whom a positive test result could prove dangerous.