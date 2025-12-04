Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman face tense moment over son's graduation

Lauren shares Adam, 19, with ex-husband Andrew Silverman, and is also mother to Eric, 11, her son with Simon

Lauren Silverman was seen in tears and walking off set during a tense disagreement with Simon Cowell in a first look at Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

Netflix shared a sneak peek of the docuseries, set to premiere on December 10.

The six-part show follows the music mogul, who created hits with groups like One Direction, Westlife, and Little Mix, as he searches for the next big talent.

The clip shows Simon, 66, and Lauren, 48, who married in 2013, in a clash over attending Lauren's son Adam's graduation.

Lauren shares Adam, 19, with ex-husband Andrew Silverman, and is also mother to Eric, 11, her son with Simon.

During the argument, Lauren tells Simon: 'Work for Simon is not just work. It's his hobby. It's his passion. It's his baby. 'It's hi love. It's his life. I do worry about burnout with him. I think the hardest thing is just trying to keep our family, you know, a unit. And I have my other son, Adam, who's also, you know, in another country.'

Simon asks: 'Tell me about the weekend. I don't have to be there for the whole graduation, do I? Lauren insists: 'Babe, you are doing one thing for me, which is going to my my son's high school graduation. Yes, you have to be there okay?'

Simon tries to re-assure her: 'I do want to go! I only asked what time, how long it takes. I have never been to one before.'

Netflix captioned the post: 'Creating the next great boyband will require sacrifice from everyone-including Simon himself. SIMON COWELL:THE NEXT ACT premieres December 10.'

Fans quickly reacted online, praising the couple for their honesty and expressing excitement for the series.