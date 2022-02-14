 
PML-Q assures PM Imran Khan of support amid Opposition row

PML-Q leader and federal water resources minister Moonis Elahi (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at an international symposium on hydropower development in Islamabad, on February 14, 2022. — YouTube
  • Moonis Elahi assures PM Imran Khan of party's "full support."
  • He says PML-Q will "maintain relations" with PTI.
  • PM says "panicked" people contacting Chaudhry Shujaat.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government's ally PML-Q Monday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of "complete support" as the Opposition seeks to oust the incumbent regime.

Speaking at an international symposium on hydropower development in Islamabad, PML-Q leader and federal water resources minister Moonis Elahi turned down speculations of his party's inclination towards the Opposition and said if someone comes to their house, they would welcome them, as they were politicians.

The development came a day after PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif met PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers — allies of the PTI-led government — at their residence in Lahore after 14 years. However, Moonis was not present in the meeting.

Read more: Asif Ali Zardari backs Opposition's no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Shahbaz, who visited the residence along with a PML-N delegation, had sought the support of the PML-Q — who are allies of the incumbent regime in the Centre and Punjab — to take down the government.

"Politicians build and maintain relations; we [plan to maintain] relations with you," Moonis told PM Imran Khan, who was also present on the occasion.

"Tell PTI ministers ghabrana nahi hai," Moonis advised the prime minister.

Opposition 'panicking'

Speaking at the event after the federal minister, PM Imran Khan said the PTI is battle-hardened and now "some people" (Opposition leaders) have started contacting Chaudhry Shujaat to show concern about his health. This indicates that they're "panicking".

"Chaudhry Shujaat has unmatchable political skills and we fully trust his family," the premier asserted.

Read more: After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt

Shedding light on developmental projects, the prime minister said the new under-construction mega-dams would double the water storage capacity of Pakistan and would help address the issues related to climate change.

He said China had constructed 5,000 dams but Pakistan had only two dams built in the 1960s.

“Due to this negligence, Pakistan suffered losses. As Pakistan is using imported fuel for electricity generation, whenever petrol prices go up in the international market, electricity prices also rise in Pakistan and the burden increases on the public,” he said.

“If we had generated hydroelectricity, we would not have faced the present price hikes triggered by an increase in fuel prices,” he added.

Opposition's 'nervousness' increasing

Later, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib took to Twitter and said Mooni's statement about the recent political meetings had increased the "nervousness" of the Opposition parties, especially Shahbaz Sharif.


