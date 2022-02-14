 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn eyeing podcast to air family feud?

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly looking to start a podcast
Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who was embroiled in a heated feud with Britney recently, is reportedly looking to start a podcast.

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn plans to launch a podcast where she will have candid talks about growing up in showbiz and also her star sister, Britney, who specifically asked Jamie Lynn to not talk about her during the launch of her memoir earlier this year.

The show will reportedly be no-holds-barred and will also feature different guests, sources have claimed.

Jamie Lynn, who started her career as a child star on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 during the height of Britney’s fame, is currently starring in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

She also released a memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, last month, which came just months after Britney got rid of her 13-year-long conservatorship. 

