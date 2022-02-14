 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Police seek suspect in shooting outside Justin Bieber's Super Bowl party

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Police on Sunday looked for a gunman who fired shots outside a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert

Police were searching Sunday for a gunman who shot four people after a brawl erupted outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, authorities said.

According to The Associated Press, detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspect in the shooting early Saturday outside The Nice Guy restaurant.

The victims’ names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded. Four men ages 60, 24, 22 and 19 were hospitalized in stable condition, LA police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Videos posted on TMZ and on social media show Black, 24, posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black is among several people involved in the fight before shots rang out, sending everyone running for cover.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”

The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, TV host Lauren Sánchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty, according to The Hollywood Reporter. - AP

