Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Happy Valentine's to darling Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodríguez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Twitter/File

Manchester United's footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez a Happy Valentine's Day, as the couple marked February 14.

"Happy Valentine's day, my love," Ronaldo wrote in the caption, as he also posted kiss and love emojis.

The footballer, in the Instagram post, could be seen kissing his girlfriend on a balcony with a picturesque background.

Within 30 minutes, more than two million fans liked the heart melting image, while over 25,000 Instagram users commented on the post.

"Loved the photo, happy valentines to everyone who is celebrating," wrote Navjyot Gurudatta.



A user wrote: "respect."

Several users posted heart emojis to express their love for the couple.