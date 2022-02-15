Maryam Nawaz castigates PTI govt for arresting social media activist

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. — Reuters/File

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz criticised the incumbent government for arresting a social media activist for running trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested an activist named Sabir Hashmi, accused of running indecent trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "Sabir Mehmood's abduction is proof of the government's bafflement."

The PML-N vice president also hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of the social media activist.

Is Imran Khan a sacred cow, whose failure and plunder can’t be criticised? She questioned.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the whole party is standing with Hashmi and the FIA should also refrain from being a puppet of the government.

'Cheap and intolerable act'

On Monday, while chairing a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it "cheap and intolerable," adding that "such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned."