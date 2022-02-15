Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day post

Britney Spears is cherishing her beloved fiancé Sam Aghari on Valentine's Day.

The 40-year-old pop star turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to mark the loved-up day with a video clip of her fiance biking.

"This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don't know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot!!!!!" Spears captioned the video. "I love you @samasghari !!!!"



Sam too, did not shy away from showering some Valentine's love for Britney as he took to the Instagram to call her wife.

"Women are the most powerful humans on this fellas listen up: what they don't teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman even if you don't agree is the to a happy life What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life Happy Valentine's Day my lioness @britneyspears #mirrordesign," wrote.



