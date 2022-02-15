In pictures: Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

Photo: Twitter/ @OfficialMahoor

Pakistani Olympian and top-seed badminton player of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mahoor Shahzad announced her engagement with Major Faizan Alam, a Pakistan Army official, on her official Twitter account.

The couple exchanged rings on February 13 amid family and relatives in an engagement ceremony in Karachi.

Mahoor shared a couple of pictures in the tweet, and expressed gratitude for finding her "soulmate".

"Alhamdullilah, Engaged," Mahoor wrote.

Mahoor looked enchanting in a nude coloured dress embellished with silver embroidery and stones, while her fiancé wore a grey three piece suit with a tie that matched Mahoor's dress.

Here are some beautiful pictures from Mahoor's engagement ceremony.





Speaking about her marriage, Mahoor said that the date for the wedding hasn't been decided yet.



The 25-year-old badminton player is a national champion who has claimed the title for five times in a row.