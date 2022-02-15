 
sports
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Sohail Imran

In pictures: Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Photo: Twitter/ @OfficialMahoor
Photo: Twitter/ @OfficialMahoor

Pakistani Olympian and top-seed badminton player of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mahoor Shahzad announced her engagement with Major Faizan Alam, a Pakistan Army official, on her official Twitter account.

The couple exchanged rings on February 13 amid family and relatives in an engagement ceremony in Karachi.

Mahoor shared a couple of pictures in the tweet, and expressed gratitude for finding her "soulmate".

"Alhamdullilah, Engaged," Mahoor wrote.

Mahoor looked enchanting in a nude coloured dress embellished with silver embroidery and stones, while her fiancé wore a grey three piece suit with a tie that matched Mahoor's dress.

Here are some beautiful pictures from Mahoor's engagement ceremony.

In pictures: Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged


In pictures: Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

Speaking about her marriage, Mahoor said that the date for the wedding hasn't been decided yet.

The 25-year-old badminton player is a national champion who has claimed the title for five times in a row.

More From Sports:

Imad Wasim fined for breaching PSL's code of conduct

Imad Wasim fined for breaching PSL's code of conduct
Rather forfeit future tennis trophies than be jabbed: Novak Djokovic

Rather forfeit future tennis trophies than be jabbed: Novak Djokovic
PSL 2022: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

PSL 2022: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries
United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway

United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 15

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 15
PSL 2022: Twitter hails Kings' Qasim Akram over brilliant knock despite losing match

PSL 2022: Twitter hails Kings' Qasim Akram over brilliant knock despite losing match
PZ vs QG: Zalmi, Gladiators to battle for place in play-offs today

PZ vs QG: Zalmi, Gladiators to battle for place in play-offs today
Watch: Waqas Maqsood's last over that eliminated Karachi Kings from PSL 7 playoffs

Watch: Waqas Maqsood's last over that eliminated Karachi Kings from PSL 7 playoffs
PSL 7: Karachi Kings make history after losing seven consecutive matches

PSL 7: Karachi Kings make history after losing seven consecutive matches
Erin Holland looks stunning in new picture as she poses next to rickshaw

Erin Holland looks stunning in new picture as she poses next to rickshaw

PSL 2022: Player update announced for Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United

PSL 2022: Player update announced for Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Happy Valentine's to darling Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Happy Valentine's to darling Georgina Rodríguez

Latest

view all