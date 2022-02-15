Pak vs Aus: Injury puts pacer Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser. Photo: Fox Sports

Side strain injury forces Neser out of field during a one-day game at the Gabba.

Neser bowls only twice before leaving ground.

Mark Steketee and Sean Abbott to replace Neser if he is ruled out.

KARACHI: Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's participation in the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia series became uncertain after the cricketer suffered a side strain injury just days before the tour, it emerged Tuesday.



The Pat Cummins-led Australia team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The Queensland quick was forced out of the field during a one-day game won by New South Wales, at the Gabba on Monday night, Australian media reported. He could manage bowling only twice when he stepped into the field after a long rain delay.

Neser is a part of the 18-member squad selected for the Pakistan tour, scheduled to start March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Australian selectors have nominated Mark Steketee and Sean Abbott to replace Neser if he is ruled out.

The selectors had already decided to rest fellow Test quick Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour despite him being a part of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka.

Test quick Josh Hazlewood missed the final four Ashes Tests after also suffering a side strain in the opening match against England.

If Neser’s injury is similar, that could put his recovery time at up to a month.

Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022 after spending most of January with the national team.

Australian men's squad for Pakistan tour

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

