Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is 'overkill display' of his 'new life'

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Prince Harry’s NFL Super Bowl appearance has been labeled an “overkill display” of him showing off his “new life” to the royals, a body language expert said.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was captured on camera watching the highly anticipated game between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Accompanying him was not his wife Meghan Markle but rather his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Body language expert Judi James said that the duo’s interaction at the game places "emphasis on a friendship that has looked strong for years".

She noted that the prince looked "proud as a punch" when he took his cousin to the event.

Speaking to Express she shared: "Harry’s leg splay and his almost overkill display of relaxation suggests he’s enjoying showing off his new life to his baseball-capped cousin.

"Her eye-smile and her rather tentative hand-touch to her own leg suggest she’s suitably excited and impressed by the occasion."

