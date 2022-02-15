Offset gives special gift to Cardi B on Valentine's Day

Offset is painting the town red with his love for Cardi B as he has gifted his wife and fellow rapper Cardi B, six Chanel bags on the occasion of Valentine's Day and since then fans can not stop gushing over them.



The I Like It songstress, 29, could hardly contain her emotions as she expressed her appreciation for her gifts on her Instagram Stories.

"My day went like this yesterday... I love you my baby @offset," Cardi captioned the pictures.

Cardi could not believe her eyes as she was gifted astounding Chanel purses, including one not available in the United States.

"That's Dubai, it's not in America. Confirmed," Offset said of a red and black one Cardi was holding.

In the pictures, Cardi is seen clad in a skin-tight jean dress and looks quite happy on a special day.

The fun didn't stop there, as Cardi was also treated to a lavish Valentine's Day brunch, "We got the Valentines pancakes," Offset remarked.

For the unversed, Cardi, shares a 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a 5-month-old son with Offset.

