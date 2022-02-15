Archie and Lilibet enjoying company of their royal cousin August in US

Princess Eugenie, who was spotted at the Super Bowl with her cousin Prince Harry on Sunday, might celebrate her son August Brooksbank's birthday with Meghan and Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet.

Eugenie's husband Jack and Harry's wife Meghan were not present at the game at the SoFi Stadium in California so it's possible he and son August stayed at with Archie and Lilibet at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito.

Lilibet and August are just four months apart in age, and Eugenie publicly congratulated the Sussexes on the birth of their daughter in June 2021. "Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn't be happier for you all. Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

The Princess shares a close bond with Harry, and was one of the first to know about his romance with former actress Meghan.

Not only did Eugenie and Jack marry at the same wedding venue – St George's Chapel in Windsor – just five months after Harry and Meghan, the foursome also enjoyed a night out in Toronto.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, Meghan revealed how she and Harry went incognito with Eugenie and Jack to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party.



There are speculations that Princess Eugenie' son August and Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilbbet spent happy moments together in the US.