 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad

After the release of festive track Dholida, the makers released the second track from upcoming Alia Bhatt movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and the song is winning the internet already.

Titled Jab Saiyaan, the music video features the love story of Alia’s character Gangu with dancer, choreographer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari’s character.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kalank actress penned a heartfelt caption, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanum07."


The melodious ballad is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by AM Turaz.

Jab Saiyaan brings back Ghoshal and Bhansali together to create the magic once again. The musical pair has previously worked together on tracks like Mohe Rang Do Laal, Pinga from Bajirao Mastani, Ghoomar from Padmaavat and Dola Re Dola from Devdas, and other hit track as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks the first collaboration of director SLB with Alia, also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 25.

More From Showbiz:

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showers love on him post Valentine’s Day

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showers love on him post Valentine’s Day
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to jet off to Spain for 'Pathan' shooting

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to jet off to Spain for 'Pathan' shooting
Intimacy is not the selling point of the film: Deepika Padukone about 'Gehraiyaan'

Intimacy is not the selling point of the film: Deepika Padukone about 'Gehraiyaan'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’
Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’
Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.
Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Latest

view all