‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad

After the release of festive track Dholida, the makers released the second track from upcoming Alia Bhatt movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and the song is winning the internet already.

Titled Jab Saiyaan, the music video features the love story of Alia’s character Gangu with dancer, choreographer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari’s character.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kalank actress penned a heartfelt caption, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanum07."





The melodious ballad is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by AM Turaz.

Jab Saiyaan brings back Ghoshal and Bhansali together to create the magic once again. The musical pair has previously worked together on tracks like Mohe Rang Do Laal, Pinga from Bajirao Mastani, Ghoomar from Padmaavat and Dola Re Dola from Devdas, and other hit track as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks the first collaboration of director SLB with Alia, also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 25.