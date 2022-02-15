Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make an adorable couple and their bond is only getting stronger as it has been recently reported that they are ‘open to the possibility’ of getting married.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds are taking their rekindled romance seriously and they probably will plunge into married life soon.

“Ben and Jen are so in love,” a source spilled to the outlet while adding, “Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question.”

"Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them,” it added.

The power couple, known as Bennifer among fans, started dating in 2002 and even got engaged. However, their relationship didn’t last after they parted ways in 2004.

After almost 18 years, JLo has reunited with Justice League actor thanks to their ‘fairy tale’ romance.