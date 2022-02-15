 
entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel is reminiscing the late filmmaker Ivan Reitman as he penned a short note to pay a tribute to the director who died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75.

The TV host, known for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, dropped a cute photo of his four-year-old son William Billy John as he donned signature costume from the director’s famed movie Ghostbusters.

“May the great #IvanReitman rest in peace - as long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten,” Kimmel wrote alongside the photo.

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: Your work will never be forgotten

Earlier, actor Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to mourn the death of the well-acclaimed filmmaker.

“Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP,” expressed the 42-year-old actor.

Kumail Nanjiani also dubbed him as a ‘legend’ as he expressed grief over the sudden demise of Reitman.


