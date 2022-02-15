Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel is reminiscing the late filmmaker Ivan Reitman as he penned a short note to pay a tribute to the director who died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75.

The TV host, known for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, dropped a cute photo of his four-year-old son William Billy John as he donned signature costume from the director’s famed movie Ghostbusters.

“May the great #IvanReitman rest in peace - as long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten,” Kimmel wrote alongside the photo.

Earlier, actor Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to mourn the death of the well-acclaimed filmmaker.

“Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP,” expressed the 42-year-old actor.

Kumail Nanjiani also dubbed him as a ‘legend’ as he expressed grief over the sudden demise of Reitman.



