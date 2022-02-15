Lamar Odom dubs failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian his 'biggest regret'

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband only has regrets after their failed marriage as he dubbed his past mistakes towards the diva biggest regret of his life.

The NBA player, who is a key contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, turned February 14’s episode into a confessions session when he admitted to have made so many mistakes towards the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“When i married Khloe there were so many things I did wrong in our relationship,” Odom recalled. “It was never my intention to hurt her.”

“We were together every day until we got married,” he added.

Responding to his confession, Odom’s fellow contestant Cynthia Bailey asked, “When you talk about her would you say she was the love of your life? It sounds like one of your biggest regrets.”

The 42-year-old athlete replied, “Yes it is.”

Odom also shared that he is still hoping to win her back. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence,” he continued.

“But she has a right to never wanna see me again because of the things I put her through.”