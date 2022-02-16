'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

 
- Two years after its previous season, Emmy-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns on Friday with the comedian and her agent trying to rebound from a career setback.

Star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, said the two women are upset with the turn of events that led to her being dropped from a European tour and are ready to tell the world "to watch out for them."

"They get a little grittier," Brosnahan said in an interview. "They're pissed, you know?"

The fourth season, she added, is "in some ways dark, but also sometimes that leads to the best comedy."

The show debuted on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in 2017 and won the Emmy award for best comedy series in 2020.

Production took an extended break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cast members described the new season as one of make-or-break rebuilding.

"It's all of these characters evolving and risking and moving on and embracing changes in their lives," said Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge's father.

Marin Hinkle, who portrays Midge's mother, said audiences would see more of the characters' personal passions and compassion for each other.

"We have a lot more family stuff than ever before," she said. "Maybe that was partially a result of not being able to travel the same way because of COVID. So, you're going to have a lot of wonderful mishmash of all the family members."

