Eminem, Snoop Dogg to go on tour?

Rapper 50 Cent is supporting the idea of hip-hop stars, who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, should go on a tour together.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a post which read, "Dear, Mr.Dre, Mrs.Blige, Mr. Dogg, Mr Shady, Mr Cent, Go on tour. Seriously. We have never felt more alive."

The rapper shared the post with caption, "You know the Vibes, we still out here baby!."

While hundreds of users liked the idea of the rappers perform together during a tour, there's still no reaction from Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr.Dre.