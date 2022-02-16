 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem, Snoop Dogg to go on tour?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Eminem, Snoop Dogg to go on tour?

Rapper 50 Cent is supporting the idea of hip-hop stars, who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, should go on a tour together.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a post which read, "Dear, Mr.Dre, Mrs.Blige, Mr. Dogg, Mr Shady, Mr Cent, Go on tour. Seriously. We have never felt more alive."

The rapper shared the post with caption, "You know the Vibes, we still out here baby!." 

While hundreds of  users liked the idea of the rappers perform together during a tour, there's still no reaction from Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr.Dre.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg thinks he and Eminem are hip-hop's Captain American and Thor

Snoop Dogg thinks he and Eminem are hip-hop's Captain American and Thor

Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin

Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin
'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season
Queen remains mum, Britons speculate on Prince Andrew's settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Queen remains mum, Britons speculate on Prince Andrew's settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Harry and William will come together for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Prince Harry and William will come together for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration
Lamar Odom dubs failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian his 'biggest regret'

Lamar Odom dubs failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian his 'biggest regret'
Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about British public, has 'no intention to return'

Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about British public, has 'no intention to return'

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in civil sex case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in civil sex case
BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?

BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?
All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'
Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

Latest

view all