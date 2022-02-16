 
Prince Andrew's deal with Virginia Giuffre won't change his royal status

Prince Andrew has reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him raping when she was young.

The sum will not be disclosed but lawyers for both confirmed that Andrew will make a “substantial donation” to Virginia's charity.

The deal came just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for an intense deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers. 

Commenting on the development, royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie said, "Today's news won't change Andrew's royal status — the honours he was stripped of won't be returned and he's still prohibited from using HRH."

He added, "It does, however, remain to be seen whether the institution will play any role in helping the disgraced royal rehabilitate his image."

