 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living like reclusive hermit’: source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living like reclusive hermit’: source
Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living like reclusive hermit’: source

The Harry Potter actor known for his role as Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane has reportedly been living life as a “sad recluse” out in the Scottish Highlands within his rented and run-down barn.

Robbie is easily one of the highest-earning actors within the franchise and while his fellow co-stars have a collection of investment properties dispersed within all corners of the globe, he has chosen to rent a barn in the hills west of Industrial Glasgow, for a meagre cost of £1,000 (1350 US Dollars) a month.

His landlord, aristocrat Andrew Edmonstone, 50, is both Duchess Camilla’s cousin and the son of the seventh baronet of Dunreath, Sir Archibald Edmonstone.

He brought the revelations to light and started by voicing fears about Coltrane’s health, and admitted that he has not physically seen his tenant in over five years, mainly because the osteoarthritis has left Coltrane confined to a wheelchair.

Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living like reclusive hermit’: source

The heir to the surrounding 20,000-acre estate was quoted telling OK!, “Reclusive is definitely the word I would use to describe Robbie. He is our neighbour and in fact, his barn is on the closest of our 11 farms to us here.”

“But there is no neighbourliness coming from him — not for years. Many years ago we would see him for private dinners. But that has stopped now."

"I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer.”

“He has completely shrunken away from things. It's very sad. Unfortunately, he is not the most charitable person at all either. Every time we host a charity event, we invite him. His name is always on the list but the answer always comes back as a no.”

Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living like reclusive hermit’: source

He also went on to admit, “He really does not want to be part of the community at all. As a person, he is about as far from the generous-spirited Harry Potter character Hagrid as you could possibly imagine."

“I range the West Highland Way every day for eight months of the year. This runs right past the road which eventually leads to Robbie's house. I have not seen him in many many years.”

Before concluding, Mr Edmonstone admitted, “Not in his cars. Not walking. Not at any dinners. Indeed none of our tenants and neighbours on the entire estate have said they have seen him either in a very long while."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel

Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel
Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post
BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began

BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began
Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release

Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release
Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West
Mariah Carey receives love plea from ex-husband Nick Cannon in new song

Mariah Carey receives love plea from ex-husband Nick Cannon in new song
Prince Andrew settlement allows UK royals to keep calm and carry on

Prince Andrew settlement allows UK royals to keep calm and carry on
BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with Jimin’s Appendicitis Surgery, COVID-19 update

BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with Jimin’s Appendicitis Surgery, COVID-19 update
Piers Morgan wants to 'puke' at Prince Andrew's sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan wants to 'puke' at Prince Andrew's sexual assault settlement
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi dubbed 'cutest' big sister for Wolf, here's why

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi dubbed 'cutest' big sister for Wolf, here's why
Piers Morgan blasted for taking a dig at David Beckham's football career

Piers Morgan blasted for taking a dig at David Beckham's football career
Julia Fox confirms Kanye West romance was setup for Kim Kardashian?

Julia Fox confirms Kanye West romance was setup for Kim Kardashian?

Latest

view all