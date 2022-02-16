 
Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel

Kanye West is asked to tread carefully if he wants court on his side against Kim Kardashian parental feud.

Advicing the 44-year-old rapper on her podcast Just B, Bethenny Frankel sent out a message to Kanye West, explaining his social media outbursts will 'only hurt him.'

She began,"My advice to Kanye would be, you have to stay the course you cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process - it will only hurt you,' she said. 'Kanye in particular he’s talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children."

She went on to talk about the blissful marriage of Kanye and Kim, highlighting how it could be difficult for the rapper to accept the truth of their split.

"Kim and Kanye were married for several years, he really adored her, they had this beautiful family and this great life and things then unraveled. It happened to me, it happens to everyone," she said.

She added: "You cannot play to the court of public opinion and avoid the court of law,' she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on the topic. 'Custody & Divorce is a process (albeit a sometimes long and arduous one)….you cannot beat the system. You cannot PR your way out of it and judges do not like side shows & games."

Kim and Kanye share children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Bethany noted that Kanye 'is clearly going through something emotional that supersedes reason and logic, but someone has to get through to him….it’s a serious matter from an emotional and custody standpoint."

"Like a terrible storm or a personal loss, you simply must face challenges head on no matter how emotionally challenging that may be. Faith, hope, patience, will and survival are the means to survive something so difficult. When dealing with children, the stakes are as high as possible. You cannot play games. Anything can happen in a court room," she adviced Kanye.

