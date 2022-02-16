Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement

Royal experts have started to speculate upon the real reason Prince Andrew agreed to such a hasty settlement meeting with accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite having demanded a trial just weeks prior.

A conversation surrounding the topic arose shortly after Prince Andrew’s formal statement went live and in the eyes of freelance writer R.S. Locke, the favourite prince might have decided to forgo the entire proceeding in a bid to protect the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Locke issued their speculation in a tweet that read, "Prince Andrew was scheduled for a two-day deposition in London March 10 with the potential that even if they settled before trial, the deposition could be made public.”

"Plus the Queen’s Jubilee is June 2 Andrew was going to settle in one of those two windows. This made the most sense."