Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police

Metropolitan police have launched investigation into allegations linked to Queen's eldest son Prince Charles' charity, confirmed the officials on Wednesday.



The Royal Family's worries are far way from over as Queen is facing another heartbreak in her platinum jubilee year after Andrew's scandal. Met Police has opened a criminal investigation into Prince Charles' former right hand.

The police have begun 'cash for honours' investigation into the Prince of Wales' charity over claims that close aide Michael Fawcett offered to help Saudi billionaire donor get knighthood and UK citizenship.



Michael Fawcett, who resigned as foundation's chief executive after serious accusations, allegedly promised to help get a knighthood and UK citizenship for donor to Prince Charles' causes.

He allegedly paid thousands of pounds to 'fixers' with links to the prince who said they could secure him an honour in return for donations.



Prince Charles is said to be willing to speak to detectives over the allegations, which emerged last year. Meanwhile, Clarence House said Charles had 'no knowledge' of cash for honours scandal relating to his charity.

The new trouble for the Royal Family occurs just hours after Prince Andrew left the royals mired in scandal with a huge £12million settlement with a victim of one of his paedophile friends.

Charles - who reportedly had urged his younger brother Prince Andrew to settle with Virginia Roberts for the sake of the family - may face the police probe into his former aide Michael Fawcett.