 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Prince Charles charity under investigation over cash for honours: Met Police

Metropolitan police have launched investigation into allegations linked to Queen's eldest son Prince Charles' charity, confirmed the officials on Wednesday.

The Royal Family's worries are far way from over as Queen is facing another heartbreak in her platinum jubilee year after Andrew's scandal. Met Police has opened a criminal investigation into Prince Charles' former right hand.

The police have begun 'cash for honours' investigation into the Prince of Wales' charity over claims that close aide Michael Fawcett offered to help Saudi billionaire donor get knighthood and UK citizenship.

Michael Fawcett, who resigned as foundation's chief executive after serious accusations, allegedly promised to help get a knighthood and UK citizenship for donor to Prince Charles' causes.

He allegedly paid thousands of pounds to 'fixers' with links to the prince who said they could secure him an honour in return for donations.

Prince Charles is said to be willing to speak to detectives over the allegations, which emerged last year. Meanwhile, Clarence House said Charles had 'no knowledge' of cash for honours scandal relating to his charity.

The new trouble for the Royal Family occurs just hours after Prince Andrew left the royals mired in scandal with a huge £12million settlement with a victim of one of his paedophile friends.

Charles - who reportedly had urged his younger brother Prince Andrew to settle with Virginia Roberts for the sake of the family - may face the police probe into his former aide Michael Fawcett.

More From Entertainment:

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement
Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch
Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life
Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report
Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future
Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025
Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement

Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement
Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case
Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

Latest

view all