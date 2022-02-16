Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry has unknowingly captured the hearts of fans all across the globe with his adorable video rocking baby Archie.



The previously unseen photograph has been cropped from one of the couple’s interview clips from back when they were still in the Royal Family.

The clip in particular is from their trip to Africa where Meghan can be seen giving an interview, while through the mirror a blurry Prince Harry is clearly visible rocking his baby boy from side to side while showing him everything that’s below the balcony.

Check it out below:

Despite the clip offering barely any details, fans went into a frenzy over the adorable interaction and it began trending across social media, less than a few minutes into its release.


