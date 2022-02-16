 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Kris Jenner holds Valentines Day party for friends
Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends

Kris Jenner threw a private Valentine’s Day party for her loved ones at her new Los Angeles mega-mansion.

On Monday, Kris, 66, hosted a festive dinner party which was attended by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and pal Lori Loughlin. Besides them, television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson also graced the event.

Amid all this, Kym, 63 took to her Instagram and shared photos and videos from the affair.

Kris Jenner holds Valentines Day party for friends

In her post, Kym revealed that Monday marked "my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years." (Her husband, Jerry Douglas, died in November, a few days before his 89th birthday.)

Kris Jenner holds Valentines Day party for friends

"My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner 's @coreygamble  @tamgus & #LoriLoughlin " Kym wrote in the post.

"Now I am not dreading V day," she continued. "I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book????."

"Love comes in many different forms. ???? May your #valentines be sweet," she added.

The party was not the only way Kris demonstrated her love for her friends and family on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney Kardashian disclosed that her mother gave her a hot pink Louis Vuitton bag for Valentine's Day, while Khloé Kardashian flaunted Kris's bouquet of white flowers and a Safely candle.

More From Entertainment:

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement
Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch
Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life
Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report
Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'
Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police

Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future
Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025
Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement

Experts unearth the real reason behind Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement
Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Latest

view all