Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Morgan warns Queen of public anger over her alleged support to Andrew for 'silencing his accuser'

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts on the speculations that the Queen is likely to help her disgraced son Prince Andrew pay around £12m after he agreed to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, in his latest tweet, warned  "Outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser."

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Morgan wrote: "The British public is entitled to know who paid for Prince Andrew’s settlement given some of it may have come indirectly from taxpayer money."

The 56-year-old TV personality added: "Outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser - how dare he put his mother in that position?"

Piers Morgan has blasted Prince Andrew after the Duke of York reached settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in sexual assault case, branding him a "snivelling little coward" for disgracing the Queen with his actions.

 Piers Morgan has seemingly warned the royal family that the Queen's alleged move to contribute towards silencing his sons' accuser may spark anger.

