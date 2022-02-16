Johnny Depp ‘on verge of new life’ as he accepts Gold Medal in Serbia

Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of a new life as he received a Gold Medal of Merit from the Serbian president

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of starting of a new life as he received the Gold Medal of Merit from controversial Serbian president on Tuesday, February 15, reported The Rolling Stone.

Depp received the award from Aleksandar Vucic, whose presidency has sparked numerous protests in the country over authoritarian rule and corruption, in a ceremony that marked Serbian Statehood Day in Belgrade.

In his acceptance speech, Depp thanked Vucic for the honour, and likened it to a ‘re-beginning’ in his life.

“This medal of merit, if I am given the honour to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me,” Depp was quoted by The Balkan Insight.

“I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it. I like a re-beginning. And I would love for that beginning to start here,” he added.

Depp was awarded the medal for “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world”; his recent film Minamata and series Puffins were shot in the country.