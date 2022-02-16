 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ‘on verge of new life’ as he accepts Gold Medal in Serbia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of a new life as he received a Gold Medal of Merit from the Serbian president
Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of a new life as he received a Gold Medal of Merit from the Serbian president

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he’s on the verge of starting of a new life as he received the Gold Medal of Merit from controversial Serbian president on Tuesday, February 15, reported The Rolling Stone.

Depp received the award from Aleksandar Vucic, whose presidency has sparked numerous protests in the country over authoritarian rule and corruption, in a ceremony that marked Serbian Statehood Day in Belgrade.

In his acceptance speech, Depp thanked Vucic for the honour, and likened it to a ‘re-beginning’ in his life.

“This medal of merit, if I am given the honour to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me,” Depp was quoted by The Balkan Insight.

“I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it. I like a re-beginning. And I would love for that beginning to start here,” he added.

Depp was awarded the medal for “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world”; his recent film Minamata and series Puffins were shot in the country. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement
Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Met Gala 2022 exhibit set to highlight top Hollywood directors

Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends

Kris Jenner holds Valentine's Day party for friends
Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch

Prince Harry’s video rocking baby Archie on balcony leaked: Watch
Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life

Princess Diana traveled with fridge full of blood as she feared for life
Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report
Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz was ‘really excited’ to explore Selina Kyle's back story in 'The Batman'
Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police

Prince Charles' charity under investigation over 'cash for honours': Met Police
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future
Jennifer Garner pays heartfelt tribute to late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner pays heartfelt tribute to late Ivan Reitman
Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

Latest

view all