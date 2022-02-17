Thousands like Snoop Dogg's video of 'excited' Eminem

Snoop Dogg couldn't resist sharing Eminem's conversation with Al Michaels who met after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Eminem was so excited to meet Al Michaels after the Super Bowl," read the caption accompanying the video of Eminem and Michaels shared by Snoop Dogg.



In the video, Eminem is seen telling Michaels that he is "GOAT" and he will be sad if the rumors regarding his retirement are true.

Michaels, an American television sportscaster employed by NBC Sports, is known for his many years calling play-by-play of National Football League games.



More than half a million people liked Snoop Dogg's video on Instagram which had some funny comments from Eminem fans.