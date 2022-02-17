Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during first-ever trip to Pakistan

PM Imran Khan (left) talks to Bill Gates during their meeting at Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/ @PakPMO

Dr Faisal Sultan confirms Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' arrival in Islamabad.

Says billionaire would attend review on polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

Says Gates would visit NCOC and Ehsaas Programme headquarters on one-day visit.

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder William Henry Gates, better known as Bill Gates, met Prime Minister Imran Khan on his first ever visit to Pakistan, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed Gates' arrival to Pakistan for a one-day trip.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Sultan welcomed Gates to Pakistan and said that the philanthropist will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and provincial health department officials on the occasion.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Mr Bill Gates on his first ever visit to Pakistan,” Faisal Sultan wrote.

He said that the tech billionaire, who is also the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, will attend a review on Pakistan's efforts to wipe the virus out of the country.

The SAPM told that Gates would visit the National Command and Operation Centre and Ehsaas Programme headquarters on the sidelines of the one-day visit.

Bill Gates visits NCOC headquarters

Meanwhile, the NCOC issued a statement saying that Gates along with his delegation visited the forum's headquarters in Islamabad and attended its morning session. On the occasion, the philanthropist met NCOC chief and federal minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan.

During the NCOC session, Gates and his delegation were apprised about the NCOC's role and methodology, its achievements since the start of the pandemic, the recent COVID-19 situation across Pakistan and various restrictions imposed by the forums to control disease spread and ensure public safety and well being.

A comprehensive review of Pakistan’s efforts against COVID-19 along with a briefing on genome sequencing (prevalence of various variants in the country) was presented to visiting dignitaries.

"Mr Gates took a keen interest in various initiatives of the NCOC, particularly smart lockdown, micro smart lockdown strategy enforcement measures, Pakistan’s vaccine administration regime which enabled the forum to formulate and implement a comprehensive coronavirus response," the statement read.

Moreover, Umar acknowledged the efforts of the philanthropist and his foundation to support COVID-19 initiatives in Pakistan, while the former appreciated Pakistan’s success in the fight against the pandemic despite resource constraints.

Gates also lauded Pakistan for introducing excellent initiatives and measures for public health safety.

Meanwhile, sources said that Gates would also visit the COVID-19 treatment facility in Chak Shahzad before he leaves Pakistan the same evening.