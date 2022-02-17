Farhan Akhtar to have ‘intimate’ traditional wedding before 21st Feb

Farhan Akhtar and his bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar may have a traditional wedding prior to officially tying the knot on 21st February, according to reports.

The reports by Hindustan Times suggests that the wedding will be a ‘only close friends and family’ affair and it will take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse.

The ceremony is going to be in ‘Maharashtrian’ style as per reports.

A close source said, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

The family will leave for the wedding on the evening of 18th February as the ceremony will take place at daytime.