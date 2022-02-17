 
entertainment
Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star

Pete Davidson is seemingly ready to face Kanye West head-on as he joins Instagram after a long hiatus.

The SNL funnyman, who has kept mum over Ye's constant social media persuasion to get back Kim Kardashian, might be ready to deal with the estranged husband himself.

Pete, who uses the username 'Pmd' on the social media platform, currently has only 551K followers, one of which is Kanye West as well. The TV star on the other hand, is only following girlfriend Kim Kardashian and friend Sebastian Stan.

Pete's return comes after a four-year-long break from the photo-sharing app.

