No-trust move is a risk that must be taken: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz speaking to media outside Islamabad High Court. — Twitter/@malikAziim

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz says people would hold Opposition responsible if it doesn't raise voice against govt for them

Says PM Imran Khan ruins relations with other countries on his way back from a foreign visit.

Says Mohsin Baig incident reminds her of last days of Musharraf's regime.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the Opposition's efforts to bring a no-trust movement to topple the incumbent government is a risk that must be taken.



"The people are looking towards the Opposition [hoping] that someone raises their voice for them. The no-trust motion is a risk that must be taken," Maryam said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

She said that the people would hold the Opposition responsible if it doesn't respond to their concerns.

Continuing her criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that the premier starts speaking ill of other countries whenever he visits a country.

"He ruins the [friendly] relations with another country on his way back to Pakistan," she said.

According to Maryam, Pakistan stands alone in the international community and not even its friends are willing to help.

"Imran Khan didn't only destroy the economy, but also the foreign policy [of Pakistan]. He went to China to ask for money but he couldn't even get that."

Maryam requested PM Imran Khan to avoid making foreign visits. She said that the premier should be "locked inside a room of the Prime Minister's House" for now.

Maryam asked all the parties, including the political allies of the ruling party, to step forward for the people's cause because it is a battle between the people and power.

'Mohsin Baig incident reminder of Musharraf's regime'

Whatever has happened recently has reminded me of the last days of [former president] Musharaf's regime, Maryam said. "I recall that day when the judges and chief justice were pulled by the hair and dragged on Shahrah-e-Dastoor," Maryam said referring to Mohsin Baig's arrest.

"When I look at Imran Khan's situation, I remember Musharraf's regime. Mohsin Baig was good in your eyes when he collected Rs1 billion for you but when he criticised [the government], you started leaping his walls."

The Opposition leader said that the journalists criticised the PML-N's government in the past but it never targeted anyone.

She asked the premier if he was a personality who cannot be criticised.

Speaking about the recent hike in the petrol prices, Maryam said that the PTI-led government increased Rs12 in a single blow.

"The recent price hike is shameful. People are cursing you because they cannot get cheap petrol but [PM Imran Khan] is the only prime minister who flies to Bani Gala from PM's House in a helicopter on the people's expense," Maryam said.