Thursday Feb 17 2022
Anushka Sharma looks back on good old days: See

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently dropped an unseen picture of herself from the time of her peaceful days and since then the fans cannot stop gushing.

The PK actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her chilling with cups of coffee in a calm environment while holding her cellphone in one hand.

Sharing the photo Anushka wrote, “#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow.”

Meanwhile, fans also showered love for the star and dropped comments in the post. One fan found her post “cute”.

Another fan said, “Yup.. story of my life as well. Welcome to motherhood.”

Earlier she shared a throwback video of her hitting the kitchen and making a mouth-watering jam for family.

“Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021,” she wrote alongside the post.

