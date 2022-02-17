Saqlain Mushtaq predicts a good show from Pakistan against Australia

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, left, talks to team coach Saqlain Mushtaq during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 2, 2021. — AFP

Mushtaq says Australian players should come to Pakistan without any fear.

He says Pakistan to prepare good strategies for the Australia series.

Team to benefit from Yousuf's experience a lot, Mushtaq notes.

KARACHI: Pakistan will put up a good show against Australia in next month's Test series, interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq predicted Thursday, as the team gears up to face the Aussies.



Mushtaq's comments came as available members of Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming Australian series started their training camp in Karachi.

On the first day of the camp, the players had a practice for two sessions. In the first session, the players performed fielding drills, and in the second, they did batting and bowling drills.

"Australian players should come to Pakistan without any fear. Pakistan always welcomes the other cricketing teams wholeheartedly," Saqlain told journalists as he stressed that a full-strength Aussie should tour the country.

He also said that Pakistan's hospitality is known all over the world.

"We will prepare good strategies for the upcoming Australian series as we are training very hard, which everyone will see on the ground," he revealed.

He said that Pakistan has a home advantage, but Australia is a strong team, so a strong strategy will have to be made, while the team's training camp will continue till February 23 in Karachi.

Pakistan's Test squad training ahead of the Australia tour in Karachi, on February 17, 2022. — PCB

Babar Azam's PSL 7 stint

Mushtaq also spoke about Babar Azam and his team, Karachi Kings' awful performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Babar Azam is the number one batter in the world. Actually, in T20 cricket, the team which gains momentum from the outset becomes successful, but unfortunately, Karachi didn't get to that point," he said.

Hasnain's bowling action

About pacer Mohammad Hasnain's illegal bowling action, Saqlain said: "The work on Hasnain's bowling action is in progress, and we will hear a piece of good news about it soon."

Saqlain, who was also a world-class off-spinner in his playing days, said that Pakistan has good quality spinners, though a gap has come in between, hopefully, good spinners will emerge soon.

"We will prepare good strategies for the upcoming Australian series as we are training very hard, which everyone will see on the ground," he revealed.

On Muhammad Yousuf's appointment

Mushtaq also spoke about batting legend Muhammad Yousuf's impact on the team, as he has been appointed as the national team's interim batting coach.

"Yousuf has been appointed for the short team in the beginning. The team will benefit from him a lot," Saqlain said.

He said that Pakistan has home advantage, but Australia is a strong team, so a strong strategy will have to be made.

The team's training camp will continue till February 23 in Karachi.