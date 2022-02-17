 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Web Desk

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Britney Spears on Wednesday, February 16, shared that she had been invited by the US Congress to speak about her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship, reported Page Six.

Taking to Instagram to share the letter, dated December 1, 2021 and signed by Reps. Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, Spears wrote, “I received this letter months ago… An invitation to share my story… I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

Saying that the letter made her feel validated, Spears added, “I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”


The popstar went on to share that the acknowledgement was even more meaningful to her since her own family, who placed her under the conservatorship in 2008 and is now estranged from her, is ‘against’ her.

“I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on… In the meantime, thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” Spears concluded in her caption.

The letter itself read, “There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art… Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.” 

