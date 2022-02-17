Step-father kills three-year-old son over family dispute

According to FIR, step-father allegedly hit boy over a domestic issue.

Incident took place in Raiwind area of Lahore.

Police searching for suspect after wife registers case against him.

LAHORE: A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his step-father after he smashed him against the wall, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Nadeem Umer, the step-father, allegedly hit the boy over a domestic dispute. The step-father attacked the boy Raiwind area of Lahore after an argument took place with his wife.

The police said that the suspect escaped from the crime scene and the police have started a search operation for him after a case was registered by his wife. The body of the victim has been sent to a hospital for post mortem.

Thumbnail image: AFP/File