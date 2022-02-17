PSL record: Wahab Riaz becomes first bowler to take 100 wickets

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has become the first bowler in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to get 100 wickets.

The Zalmi skipper's hundredth wicket came during his team's match against Islamabad United, where Riaz dismissed Danish Aziz for a golden duck.

No bowler in the tournament has gotten even to 80 overall wickets. Hasan Ali is the second leading wicket-taker in PSL with 78 scalps to his name, followed by Shadab Khan (63), and Shaheen Shah Afridi (61).

Watch Riaz's 100th wicket:

Interestingly, Riaz is also the most capped player in PSL, the game against Islamabad United was his 75th PSL match. The next most capped player to Wahab is his Zalmi teammate Kamran Akmal who has featured in 73 PSL matches, followed by Sarfaraz Ahmed with 70 matches.



Wahab, who is part of Peshawar Zalmi from season one, took 15 wickets in the inaugural edition of PSL, one behind the leading wicket-taker Andre Russell.

In the 2nd edition, Wahab was once again one wicket short to become the leading wicket-taker when he took 15 and Sohail Khan took 16 wickets.

In the third edition of the league, he was the joint leading wicket-taker with Faheem Ashraf when both the bowlers took 18 wickets each.

In PSL 4, the Zalmi fast bowler was 3rd in the list of leading wicket-takers with 17 wickets to his credit.

The 5th edition didn't go well with him for bowling and he took only 11 wickets in 10 games.

He again fell short by two wickets of becoming the leading wicket-taker last year when he took 18 wickets while Shahnawaz Dahani got 20.

Follow the match's live updates, click here.