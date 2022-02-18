 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kanye West is not ready to give up on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and children.

The rapper has been using his Instagram account to share his feelings and conveying his message to his wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kanye West shared a photo of billboards displaying pictures of Kim Kardashian and wrote, "This Balenciaga campaign premiered in Time Square today. I know ya’ll can understand that this is bitter sweet for me. This is awesome. All positive energy."

Kim Kardashian was announced as Balenciaga ambassador earlier this month.  Kim Kardashian West revealed she's officially an ambassador for the Kering Group owned label.

