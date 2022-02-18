Madhuri Dixit thinks ‘it’s great era for women to be in films’

Madhuri Dixit says ‘it’s great era for women to be in films’

Madhuri Dixit talked about the female centric films in today’s era and how women are getting a variety of roles.

Dixit believes it is “great time and era for women in films”.

The actress said in an interview given to a media portal, “Today, when you say a female-centric film, it’s no longer just about a woman who’s taking revenge or is a victim and in the end, she rises above all odds. Now, women are characters in movies. They’re everyday people and aren’t being seeing through glasses of who’s a male or who’s a female. They’re portraying what women today actually do — go to work, be housewives, taking up different professions, shining in sports and so on. And it’s wonderful because then you get a variety of roles to portray, and women have so much more to do onscreen.”

She also talked about the OTT platforms as she believes they played a huge role in changing the audiences’ perspective about the female lead.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the The Fame Game.

She added, “When OTT came in, people started to see women being portrayed differently on screen than what they had seen in films. In these web series, women have such well-written and well-developed characters. Writers are writing scripts with modern sensibilities, not driven by patriarchal mindset.”

The 54-year-old actress thinks the audience wants more from women in film than just ‘dance’ or a ‘few dialogues.’

“So even audiences have matured and they want to see women in more important roles, and not just someone who is going to dance or say a few dialogues. They want more from the women onscreen which is wonderful for everyone,” she further added.

Madhuri web debut series focuses on the life of a superstar actress who goes missing. Talking about women taking charge ‘in front of cameras,’ she recollected her own time when she was new in films.

Madhuri went on, “It’s wonderful to see women not just in front of the camera, but even in other departments on a film set. I remember I had started working and used to go on the sets, the only females would be me, other co-stars and the hairdresser. That’s it. There was no female in any other department.

She concluded, “But today, when I go to a set, females are everywhere — assistant directors, camerapersons, writers, director and photographers. Earlier, there was this hierarchy that only men can do makeup and the women will only do hair, all that is broken and things have changed now.”